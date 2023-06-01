Nikola Jokic's salary at Ravens: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The Denver Nuggets found a hidden gem with Nikola Jokic. The center has become the team’s main star, earning a salary that perfectly reflects this situation. Here’s how much does he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year with the ones from Colorado.

Nikola Jokic arrived to the NBA in 2015. The Serbian center played for the KK Mega Basket of the Adriatic Basketball Association from 2012 to 2015. Then, he joined the Nuggets and became a superstar at Denver.

In his eight-year tenure at Colorado, Jokic has already won two NBA MVPs (2021 and 2022). The 28-year-old was selected with the No. 41 pick of the 2014 draft, and now he’s one step away from winning his first Larry O’Brien trophy.

Nikola Jokic’s contract with the Denver Nuggets

After winning his second NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic agreed terms with the Denver Nuggets for a contract extension. The center signed a five-year, $272 million deal, including a 2027-28 Player Option.

How much does Nikola Jokic make a week?

With this new deal, Nikola Jokic’s money average per year is $46.9 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, Jokic would makes $3.9 million a month. That would make it $977,083 a week; $139,583 a day; $5,815 an hour; $97 a minute; or $1.6 a second.