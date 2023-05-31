Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are the second No.8 seed ever to reach the NBA Finals. After almost blowing a 3-0 lead against the Celtics, Erik Spoelstra and his players delivered a tremendous performance to win Game 7 on the road.

The story of the Heat is just amazing in the last few weeks. They lost the first game of the play-in facing the Atlanta Hawks and almost were eliminated by the Chicago Bulls in that same stage. Then, the improbable happened. Miami took down the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Nicks and the Celtics.

Now, prior to the 2023 NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Jimmy Butler had an incredible episode with Bam Adebayo. The NBA star has been guaranteeing wins during the playoffs and he’s ready to do it again. Check out the details.

Jimmy Butler avoids championship trophy ahead of NBA Finals

After the Miami Heat won the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, players and coaching staff appeared in the middle of the court to receive the famous Bob Cousy’s trophy.

During the ceremony, Bam Adebayo asked Jimmy Butler if he wanted to hold that trophy. The superstar declined the offer and, just a few seconds later, the TV broadcast seemed to caught him saying: “I’ll hold the next one.“

In the NBA playoffs, Butler has been constantly guaranteeing Heat’s victories, especially against the Celtics. Prior to Game 7, even with an almost blown 3-0 lead, he smiled and said: “I know that we will do it. We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna win.” Now, Jimmy has his eyes just on the biggest prize.

The 2023 NBA Finals start this Thursday when the Heat visit the Nuggets at Denver. Miami are only the second No.8 seed to reach that stage after the 1998-1999 New York Knicks. They lost the championship series 4-1 against the San Antonio Spurs.