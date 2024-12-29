It has become almost a cliché in recent years to regard LeBron James as the best player in the NBA, and he has consistently provided plenty of reasons to support that claim. However, with the immense talent currently on display in the league, there are numerous candidates vying for the title of the best player today. Among them, NBA legend and former All-Star Isiah Thomas recently shared his perspective.

LeBron‘s impact remains undeniable after 21 years in the NBA, with statistics that are nearly unparalleled among his peers. Yet, the league now boasts other players delivering exceptional performances for their respective franchises. Rising stars like Victor Wembanyama and established legends such as Stephen Curry are among those who could lay claim to being the league’s top player.

During a broadcast on NBA TV following Saturday’s games, Thomas highlighted a player who has transformed his team from struggling in the standings to becoming a formidable contender. Amid widespread criticism and skepticism, the former All-Star weighed in on who he considers the best player in the NBA right now.

“If Embiid [Joel] is at the top of his game, there really is no matchup in the league for him,” Thomas said, referring to the Sixers’ star who has been leading his team through the NBA regular season. “The Joker [Jokic] is the closest, but even he doesn’t stand a chance against Embiid.”

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a picture at media day at 76ers Training Complex on September 30, 2024 in Camden, New Jersey.

Thomas explains Embiid’s impact on the Sixers

As the NBA continues to showcase standout performances from top players, Sixers’ star Joel Embiid remains a pivotal force, elevating the league with his immense talent. Alongside teammates Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, Embiid has helped propel the Sixers up the standings, translating their efforts into notable results.

“When he [Embiid] steps on the floor, his ability to lead is unmatched,” Thomas remarked. “He has this way of connecting with Maxey and George, creating a chemistry that drives the team forward. It’s not just about being on the court together; it’s about how Embiid inspires and energizes those around him.”

Since their last NBA Cup game, the Sixers have been on an impressive run, with Embiid leading the charge. The team has won seven of their last ten games, transforming a dismal 2-14 record into a more promising 12-17, including statement victories over the Celtics and Bulls.

Embiid’s dominance in the regular season

The Sixers’ recent success has reinvigorated fans, with many believing the team has the potential to make a late push for the playoffs. Embiid’s leadership has been the cornerstone of this resurgence, giving the franchise hope after a challenging start to the season.

In just 10 games, Embiid has delivered remarkable numbers, scoring 224 points. His efficiency includes 71-of-163 from the field, 12-of-42 from beyond the arc, and an exceptional 70-of-75 from the free-throw line. Additionally, he has grabbed 68 rebounds and dished out 39 assists, further highlighting his all-around impact on the court.