Jayson Tatum makes something clear about Celtics’ recent rough stretch

The Boston Celtics are navigating the ups and downs of their title defense this NBA season. After a stellar start, they remain strong contenders for a deep playoff run, but a slight dip in performance has raised some eyebrows. With the Celtics holding a solid 23-9 record, the team’s leader, Jayson Tatum, offered his perspective on their recent struggles.

Boston’s recent form includes losing three of their last four games, with a .500 record (5-5) over their last 10 matchups. After a 123-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Tatum reassured Celtics fans during the post-game interview.

“It’s my eighth year, and every year, there [are] good moments and not-so-good moments,” Tatum explained. “It’s all how you navigate the roller coaster of a season. Some stretches are better than others. You feel better during certain stretches than you do others. It’s just part of being in the NBA”.

“We got a lot of basketball left,” he continued. “We’re so far from our ultimate goal. It’s so far down the road. And we’ve had some good moments this year and some not-so-good ones”.

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

White calls it the toughest stretch since joining the Celtics

Derrick White, who has been a key part of Boston’s roster since early 2022, called this period the most challenging since his arrival. “I think this might be the toughest stretch that I’ve been on since I’ve been here with the Celtics,” White admitted. “So, it’s just gonna bring us closer together”.

White emphasized the need for the team to stay united. “Just gotta know that everybody’s got their best interest in mind, and just have each other’s back. And so I just think it’s gonna bring us closer,” he said. “There’s ups and downs through every season, so we’re just in one of those downs, and we just got to figure it out together”.

Jaylen Brown pinpoints defensive issues

Last season’s Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, offered insight into what the Celtics need to address during this challenging stretch, pointing to their defensive intensity.

“We gotta emphasize that we gotta get back to emphasizing the defensive side of the ball,” Brown said, per Celtics on CLNS. “It’s kind of slipped over the last few games, our intensity. And teams are pressuring us, they’re being physical with us, we gotta do some of the same stuff back to them”.

