Pistons icon Isiah Thomas criticizes the NBA for the new All-Star game format

Detroit Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has joined a growing list of players, both past and present, expressing frustration over the NBA’s decision to revamp its All-Star Game format.

The league recently announced that the 2025 All-Star Game will introduce a new structure featuring four teams competing in a mini-tournament instead of the traditional single exhibition game. While some fans have welcomed the change, others, like Thomas, see it as a step in the wrong direction.

Appearing on Come Talk 2 Me, Thomas criticized the NBA for veering away from what made professional basketball unique and aspirational. “What made the NBA and professional sports special is that the guys at the park can’t do it,” Thomas said. “Now, all our game is trying to emulate what they’re doing on the streets, what they’re doing at the YMCA. When you become a pro, they aspire to do what you do.”

Thomas went further, saying, “We’ve got it all backwards in the NBA right now. We’re trying to take it back to the park, how we used to play as kids, and the kids are saying, ‘No, we’re trying to be like y’all in the NBA.’ And the NBA said, ‘No, we want to be like y’all in the park.’ And the kids are saying, ‘Alright, I’ll play NBA 2K then, ’cause we’re all the same.’”

A general view of the opening tipoff between Eastern Conference All-Stars and Western Conference All-Stars. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Players push back against All-Star changes

Thomas isn’t alone in his criticism. Several active players have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the NBA’s decision. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was particularly vocal, stating, “I hate it. I absolutely hate it. Terrible,” via Gerald Bourgue. “We should just go back to East vs. West and just play a game.”

Durant’s teammate Devin Booker echoed the sentiment, adding, “It’s change; it’s different. I’m more into the nostalgia. I agree with Kev. I like East vs. West, with your own team jersey. I like the old jerseys.”

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis also voiced concerns, saying, “I don’t really like it, but we’ll see how it goes this year. I want two teams—if anything, go back to East and West.”

Breaking down the new All-Star format

The 2025 All-Star Game will depart from the single-game tradition and transition into a mini-tournament format. Instead of two teams, four will compete in a series of elimination games.

Team selection : Three teams will be made up of the 24 All-Star players, chosen via voting as in past years. However, the teams will be drafted by NBA analysts Charles Barkley , Shaquille O’Neal , and Kenny Smith , who will each select eight players.

: Three teams will be made up of the 24 All-Star players, chosen via voting as in past years. However, the teams will be drafted by NBA analysts , , and , who will each select eight players. Rising Stars inclusion: The fourth team will consist of players from the Rising Stars game, featuring top rookies, second-year players, and G League standouts.

The fourth team will consist of players from the Rising Stars game, featuring top rookies, second-year players, and G League standouts. Tournament structure: The teams will compete in two semifinal matchups, with each game ending when a team scores 40 points. The winners will advance to the final, where the same rules apply to crown the champion.

The NBA’s aim is to rejuvenate the All-Star Weekend with a more dynamic, competitive and engaging format. Whether the new structure will win over skeptics like Thomas, Durant or Davis remains to be seen.