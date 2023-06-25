The upcoming FIBA World Cup holds immense importance for international players, but Team USA has a different approach. It’s usually the Olympics where NBA stars are more likely to play, so there are significant missing names in Steve Kerr‘s roster.

The unavailability of marquee players has forced Team USA to reshuffle their roster and rely on emerging talents. Despite the absences of megastars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, a former first pick has stepped up to represent the nation.

As the FIBA World Cup draws closer, fans should be prepared for a rocky participation unless someone else joins the group. Team USA had already failed in the last edition, being eliminated by France in the quarterfinals. However, that early exit didn’t change the mindset for this year.

Paolo Banchero commits to Team USA

Team USA doesn’t look like a contender with the current roster, but at least they have some young talented players that might be eager to prove their worth. Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic can be included in that list, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The initial belief is that he was going to represent Italy because of his family’s roots. He was even expected to represent the European country in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. However, the postponement of the competition during the pandemic opened another chance for the USA.

Banchero was the first pick in 2022, which he validated by being selected as the Rookie of the Year. He is going to be joined by the top pick from 2020 like Anthony Edwards was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.