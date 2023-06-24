In a surprising twist, the Golden State Warriors have struck a deal with the Washington Wizards, acquiring veteran point guard Chris Paul, who had previously been traded by the Phoenix Suns. Despite his injury issues, Paul’s experience and leadership make him a valuable addition to any contending team.

However, it was the compensation received in the trade that caught everyone off guard. Jordan Poole was a valuable asset for the team if they wanted to make a move, but getting the 38-year-old player was a bit shocking. Especially considering the intense rivalry between Paul and the team.

What the Warriors proved with the transaction is that they are going to do everything they can to help Stephen Curry. Now Steve Kerr has to figure out a way to introduce the veteran into the rotation, something the head coach felt it was needed.

Steve Kerr reacts to the Warriors trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul

This unexpected move adds an intriguing dynamic to the Warriors’ fast-paced style. Poole brought a high ceiling with his scoring ability and youthful energy that aligned with their usual play. But his inconsistency was too detrimental for the team last season.

Acquiring Chris Paul is expected to address the turnover issue, a crucial aspect in winning close games. However, it will require a shift in playing style, at least when Paul is on the court. This is why Kerr’s explanation for the trade becomes essential in understanding their decision.

“The biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift. Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift”, Kerr said to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.