As the NFL preseason kicks off, many eyes will be on the franchises with serious Super Bowl aspirations this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a prime example, having significantly bolstered their offensive line. With these key enhancements, the Steelers are aiming to make a strong push for the championship and secure a Super Bowl ring.

When it comes to reinforcements, quarterback Justin Fields, formerly of the Chicago Bears, has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. Initially, Fields was brought in as a potential backup to the seasoned Russell Wilson. However, a recent calf injury has raised concerns among the coaching staff and fans alike, causing some unease as the season approaches.

According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, head coach Mike Tomlin has downplayed concerns about Russell Wilson’s injury. Tomlin clarified that there have been no setbacks with Wilson’s condition and assured that he just want “to keep a minor thing from becoming major.”

These statements from the head coach came after the former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback mentioned in an interview with The Athletic that “I feel good. It’s nothing to panic about or get too worried about.”

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Russell Wilson’s injury

This week, starting quarterback Russell Wilson was unable to participate in lighter practices due to a calf strain. As a result, head coach Mike Tomlin opted to give Wilson some rest, with newly acquired Justin Fields stepping in to take his place.

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback signed a minimum veteran contract after being released by the Denver Broncos in the offseason. If Russell Wilson does not recover physically and perform at a high level, his starting quarterback position could be at risk, given the promising performance of the young Justin Fields.

