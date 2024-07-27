Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have started training camp trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. It’s a feat never achieved in history.

However, as it happened in the 2023 season, there’s a lot of noise around the Chiefs off the field. Rivals and national media could provoke destabilization in the champions’ locker room.

This week, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, some players of the Las Vegas Raiders mocked Mahomes by comparing him to a puppet of Kermit the Frog. More fuel to an already heated rivalry in the AFC West.

What happened between Patrick Mahomes and Raiders’ players?

During the training camp of Las Vegas Raiders, some fans brought a puppet of Kermit the Frog wearing Patrick Mahomes’ jersey and mocking the quarterback due to the supposed similar voice he has compared to the famous Muppets’ character.

The controversy took another level when a player of the team, Trey Taylor, grabbed the puppet to imitate Mahomes’ voice was laughing. Taylor is a rookie safety and might not have been aware of the big scandal coming.

Why is Patrick Mahomes mad at Las Vegas Raiders?

Of course, during his first conference at training camp, this was an inevitable topic for Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback tried to downplay the situation, but revealed if his inner circle was aware of the situation trying to motivate him.

After answering to a reporter that the matter will be handled in due time, the legendary quarterback got a second question: “Ton of people send that to you to make sure you’re aware of it?”

This was Mahomes’ answer: “Not really, honestly. Everybody kind of just let me play. I mean, they know who I am and how I am. So, they don’t need to send me anything to keep me motivated.”