Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League in the US

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors will clash one last time for the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live this game on fuboTV.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are closing out their Summer League participation. They have a record of 2 wins and 1 loss. And they are in the 10th place looking to move up as high as they can to clinch a spot in the Final Four phase.

As for the Golden State Warriors, they have a different agenda for the rest of the tournament. They are currently focused on bringing back important young players like Moses Moody and James Wiseman. They are in 25th place as they look out to finish off their Summer League participation.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 15, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The purpose of the tournament for the Thunder is to watch closely their new acquired talent. In fact, Josh Giddey is one of the best Thunder's players with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists alongside Chet Holmgren with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists in 2 games so far.

Whereas the current NBA Champions are checking out how James Wiseman is doing on his come back to the court. Although the Dubs' most outstanding players are Moses Moody with 27 points and Mac McClung with 24 points.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors in the US

The 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors to be played on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will be broadcast on fuboTV as well as ESPN for the United States.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League game yet. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.