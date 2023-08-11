Paul George reveals how it's like to play for the Clippers in a Lakers town

Throughout the course of their history, the Los Angeles Clippers have always been in the Los Angeles Lakers’ shadow. They haven’t exactly been a successful NBA franchise, as opposed to their hometown neighbors.

The Clippers have gone to great lengths to turn that around. They’ve put together some competitive squads as of late, and they’re now building their very own state-of-the-art arena.

But regardless of their efforts, L.A. continues to be all about the Lakers. In fact, Paul George recently revealed that they can’t even touch LeBron James‘ workout gear when they’re in the weight room.

Paul George Talks About Being A Clipper In Los Angeles

“At Crypto [.com Arena], we share the space there; it’s a weird dynamic. I was telling them we’ll go in the weight room and Bron got his sh*t, we don’t touch his sh*t, logo’d out,” George said on his podcast.

“It feels like we’re the little bros over there, they treat us different,”he added. “The [Lakers’] sh*t is like upscale, so it’s just a weird dynamic, it’s a Lakers town. It’s funny to me like if I’m somewhere and they like ‘aww you should be a Laker’ or ‘come to L.A.’ and I’m like bro what?”

It’ll be a while before the Clippers can steal some of the Lakers’ fan base, if ever. But at the end of the day, the Purple and Gold will continue to be one of the most popular franchises on Earth.