LeBron James needed someone who could help them get the Los Angeles Lakers over the hump. Not many players could efficiently take the offensive load off his shoulders, so they pursued Anthony Davis.

Davis was — and still is — one of the best two-way players in the game. However, as good as he is, his inconsistency and injury-proneness have kept him from becoming the Batman to LeBron’s Robin.

Nonetheless, as much as he’s failed in that regard, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka recently stated that Davis is still looking forward to being the leader of one of the most storied franchises in the NBA.

Anthony Davis Wants To Lead The Lakers

“In our conversations with Anthony, his desire to lead our franchise for the next several years became abundantly clear,” the executive revealed. “AD understands that his commitment to being the hardest worker, combined with his high character, is what will help define our culture for many seasons to come.”

“It is a proud day for Lakers Nation when we’re able to extend the contract of one of the game’s most dominant two-way players,” concluded Pelinka.

Davis will be one of the highest-paid players in the league, and as such, he’ll have plenty of responsibility on his shoulders, especially with LeBron James finally showing signs of aging.