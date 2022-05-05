Philadelphia 76ers will play against Miami Heat for Game 3 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat will have the chance to take a 3-0 lead against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Miami Heat are leading 2-0 this game series with a 119-103 win on Wednesday's night. Jimmy Butler continued to perform as the All-Star he is. He pulled up 22 points with 12 assists in 37 minutes of play. Alongside Bam Adebayo who registered 23 points with 9 rebounds. While the recently named Sixth Man of Year, Tyler Herro came off the bench to pull up 18 points with 7 rebounds.

On the other hand, the Sixers are in a big hole that might end in their elimination. Not only they have missed his All-Star center Joel Embiid, but they haven't performed as they needed to. James Harden hasn't been the leader that the Sixers need. He registered 20 points with 9 assists and 4 rebounds. However, the Sixers' leading scorer was Tyrese Maxey with 34 points. Now this series will shift to Philly where the Sixers need a win to avoid the possible sweep.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The Sixers are missing their key piece in offense. Nobody in their squad had fulfill the absence of Joel Embiid in these first two losses. The All-Star center will be out for Game 3 after suffering a concussion and broken orbital bone in the previous series. This might be the path to elimination for the Sixers. However, they will have to use the home-court advantage to stay away from a 3-0 handicap. While the Miami Heat are clearly one of the most powerful teams in the NBA, Jimmy Butler has been key to keep their leads in Games 1 and 2. The defensive line composed by Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker and Butler seems to be unbreakable. Will the Heat sweep out the Sixers?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 3 between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat to be played on Friday May 6, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Odds

Heat are leading 2-0 this series after last Wednesday’s win. Sixers will have to push harder in Philadelphia if they want to shorten Miami’s lead. According to Caesars, the favorites are Miami Heat with -150 odds, while Philadelphia 76ers have +130 odds to pull up the shocker. The Over/Under Line is set to 210.0 points for Game 3 of this Second Round playoff series.

