Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on November 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Champions at our place. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The 76ers are dominating the Eastern Conference with a positive record of 8-3, the most recent game was a 96-103 loss to New York Nicks at home, that loss ended a six-game winning streak. But the 76ers are playing well after so much drama around Ben Simmons.

Milwaukee Bucks have a negative 4-6 overall record and it seems they are not interested in defending the NBA title. But the reality is that the Bucks need a couple of injured players to return to the active roster. A single win in the last six games against Destroit Pistons 117-89.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, Month Day, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Philadelphia 76ers, before losing last night to the Knicks, won six straight games against Detroit Pistons 110-102, Atlanta Hawks 122-94, Portland Trail Blazers 113-103, Chicago Bulls 103-98, Detroit Pistons 109-98 and Chicago Bulls 114 -105. That was the 76ers' first and biggest winning streak so far in the 2021 NBA season. The 76ers are scoring an average of 109.7 points per game, and the defense allows only 102.6 points per game as the eighth-best defense of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks have a serious problem to win games since Brook Lopez was injured. They have not been able to play the same as at the beginning of the season with three wins and only one loss. After that good start the Bucks lost three straight games, won one against the Pistons on the road and lost the two most recent games against Knicks 98-113 and Washington Wizards 94-101. The Bucks' offensive game is mediocre this season, they are scoring just 106.7 points per game and the defense is allowing 108.6 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

Phialdelphia 76ers are underdogs at home with +6 ATS and +194 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good records at home but the visitors are the defending champs after all. Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to win this game with -6 points to cover and 240 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Philadelphia 76ers +6.



FanDuel Philadelphia 76ers +6 / +194 Totals ----- Milwaukee Bucks -6 / -240

* Odds via FanDuel.