The Philadelphia 76ers will take on Utah Jazz for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League at the Vivint Arena. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz will face-off for the 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League at the Vivint Arena. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on fuboTV.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in need of young talent but with experience at the same time. In fact, Joel Embiid clearly can't play for the title without a decent team. However, the team managed by Tyler Lashbrook has Charlie Brown Jr as the player with most experience among the Sixers summer's squad.

On the other side, the Utah Jazz has already a decent first team. However, that doesn't mean they aren't looking for raw young talent to keep up with the rotation. In fact, the team managed by Bryan Bailey for this home's tournament will feature Jared Butler, Tacko Fall and Justin Robinson as the most experienced players among the summer squad.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live Stream: fuboTV

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The main purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent. However, the Sixers will have an unknown roster while the Jazz will present a much more experienced team in terms of age. Therefore, this game might be fun to watch in order to discover hidden talent among these two franchises.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz in the US

The 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz to be played on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.