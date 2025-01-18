Maxx Crosby makes bold statement about the Raiders' future in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders finished their regular season in the NFL with one of the worst records of the year. With just four wins and 13 losses, they ended up at the bottom of the AFC West. Maxx Crosby knows that many changes need to be made for improvement, and he is hopeful that the new head coach will instill a winning mentality in the team and lead them, at the very least, to the playoffs next season.

The dismissal of then-HC Antonio Pierce from the franchise was the tipping point for a season that was far from being on track. Serious injuries, the midseason departure of Davante Adams, and poor on-field performance led to the Raiders’ inability to turn their games around.

In recent statements to the press, published on nfl.com, DE Maxx Crosby specifically discussed his expectations for the franchise in the upcoming season, hoping for great results with the arrival of a new head coach.

“You know, the future of the Raiders, obviously I think everybody kind of knows what’s going on. I mean like I said I’m there every morning, we just talked about it, and it’s very eerie around there I would say, a lot of new changes and things like that,” Crosby started.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing to me, like you said, is stability and winning. I want the chance to actually win and be in those games, be playing at this time of the year. I know what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player and I want everyone else on board. My main focus is being in that environment. So whoever is going to give the Raiders the best chance to do that, I’m all on board for that,” he finally concluded.

Candidates for HC in the Raiders

Since Antonio Pierce’s departure as head coach of the Raiders, many names have emerged as potential candidates to replace him. Ben Johnson, Deion Sanders, and Bill Belichick, among others, are some of the names that have gained significant momentum in recent hours to take charge

Given the circumstances and especially Crosby’s influence when it comes to opinions, as reported by clutchpoints.com, while the DE doesn’t have a particular candidate in mind, he stated that the actual Lions’ OC Ben Johnson is “the best playcaller in football right now.”

According to journalist Mike Florio’s report on his social media, Johnson would only leave Detroit if he ultimately becomes the new HC of the Raiders: “I think it’s the Raiders or Lions, take that Raiders job or stay put for Ben Johnson,” Florio said.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Maxx Crosby injury update

After undergoing surgery for an ankle injury and subsequently missing the remainder of the season, Maxx Crosby made it clear to the press about his physical recovery and what lies ahead for him, as he is under contract with the franchise until 2027.

“Right now I’m just focused on my process and my day to day and getting healthy, we’re going to see what happens with the coaching situation,” Crosby said. “You know I’ve been with the Raiders for six years, I’m currently under contract, but I think I’ve talked about it before, I have no guaranteed money left, there’s a lot of things that need to be discussed, we’re going to do that and focus on taking it one step at a time, and we’ll move accordingly.

“For me, I’m happy in general, get to spend some more time with my daughter around this time of year, and we’ll let it all play out how it’s supposed to. So regardless, I’m in a great place, and we’re going to have those discussions real soon.”