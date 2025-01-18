NFL News: Chicago Bears target new coach after Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's rejection

Chicago Bears are among the franchises searching for a head coach for the 2025 NFL season following the firing of Matt Eberflus. After a failed attempt to negotiate with the Pittsburgh Steelers to hire Mike Tomlin, quarterback Caleb Williams’ team is moving forward with other alternatives.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears reached out to the Steelers to explore the possibility of hiring head coach Tomlin, who is coming off a bad week after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh immediately rejected Chicago’s request for negotiations, and the discussions did not formally involve Tomlin himself, who has already made it clear that he wants to stay with the Steelers. In that context, the Bears’ management met with a new candidate.

Bears’ new alternative after Tomlin’s rejection

Looking to put the frustrated trade with Tomlin and the Steelers behind them, the Bears confirmed they have interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their head coaching position. The member of Kevin O’Connell’s staff completed his third interview in the past two days.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a down stop

Clearly, Tomlin is a name of experience and hierarchy for any team looking for a coach, but the Bears are determined to look ahead after failing to negotiate with the Steelers coach. Paradoxically, Flores previously worked in Pittsburgh as a linebackers coach.

Brian Flores’ meritorious work

Flores is a target of interest not only for the Bears, but also for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, franchises that have also interviewed him. Last regular season, the Vikings defensive coordinator led the team to a solid defense to reach the playoffs. The current Minnesota staff member has head coaching experience, having led the Miami Dolphins for three seasons with a 24-25 overall record.