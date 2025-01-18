Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars finalize interview with the perfect coach for Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars are searching for a new head coach, and the AFC South club has recently finalized the interview with the ideal candidate to enhance Trevor Lawrence's talents.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence, quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars

A new head coach is set to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars this year. The AFC South club has now finalized an interview with a candidate who could be the perfect mentor for Trevor Lawrence.

The 2024 NFL season was a nightmare for the Jaguars. Despite high expectations from fans, the team fell short, disappointing many and failing to meet the goals set by the front office.

Following a disastrous campaign, the front office decided to part ways with Doug Pederson. Now, the team is searching for a new head coach for the 2025 season, someone who can maximize Trevor Lawrence’s potential.

Advertisement

Jaguars eye top candidate to elevate Trevor Lawrence’s game

Doug Pederson’s tenure with the Jaguars ended recently after he failed to bring success to Jacksonville, despite having a roster filled with talent.

Jaguars News: Trevor Lawrence shares concerning message about recent concussion scare

see also

Jaguars News: Trevor Lawrence shares concerning message about recent concussion scare

One major issue under Pederson was the inability to fully harness Trevor Lawrence’s skills. The young quarterback is seen as the future of the franchise, but his development under Pederson wasn’t enough to make the Jaguars a true contender.

Advertisement

After a disappointing 2024 season, the Jaguars announced Pederson’s departure. Now, the AFC South club is actively searching for a new coach and has just completed an interview with a candidate who could be ideal for Lawrence.

The Jaguars confirmed that they have finalized an interview with Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Under Moore’s guidance, the Eagles have developed a formidable offense, with quarterback Jalen Hurts showing significant improvement.

Advertisement
Kellen Moore smiling

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Moore is one of the most sought-after coaching prospects right now. He was also interviewed by the Cowboys earlier this week and is expected to announce his decision for 2025 after the Eagles conclude their playoff run.

Advertisement

Have the Jaguars interviewed other candidates?

The Jaguars have ramped up their search for a new head coach, aiming to bring in a top-tier candidate who can help Trevor Lawrence become one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

NFL News: Jaguars&#039; Trevor Lawrence breaks silence, makes big admission after Doug Pederson&#039;s firing

see also

NFL News: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence breaks silence, makes big admission after Doug Pederson's firing

Jacksonville has interviewed several offensive coordinators, including Liam Coen (Buccaneers), Ben Johnson (Lions), and Todd Monken (Ravens). On the defensive side, they have interviewed Aaron Glenn (Lions), Patrick Graham (Raiders), former Jets coach Robert Saleh, and Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs).

Advertisement

Survey

Is Kellen Moore a good option for the Jaguars?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

ALSO READ

German icon Franz Beckenbauer chose the greatest soccer player of all time
Soccer

German icon Franz Beckenbauer chose the greatest soccer player of all time

Neymar in heated dispute with Brazil icon for claiming he could replace him in 2002 World Cup title
Soccer

Neymar in heated dispute with Brazil icon for claiming he could replace him in 2002 World Cup title

NBA News: Kyrie Irving opens up about how he feels after returning to action following injury
NBA

NBA News: Kyrie Irving opens up about how he feels after returning to action following injury

Tennis legend John McEnroe chooses the greatest player among Federer, Nadal and Djokovic
Tennis

Tennis legend John McEnroe chooses the greatest player among Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

Better Collective Logo