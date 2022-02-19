Klutch Sports' Superagent Rich Paul dug deep into the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan narrative and explained why LeBron's path to greatness was tougher.

Even before he entered the NBA, LeBron James was already drawing comparisons to legends of the game, being called 'The Chosen One', and was expected to take down Michael Jordan as the greatest player to ever live.

Whether he's already done that or if he still has an opportunity to do so is not for us to debate right here. But not even the biggest LeBron James hater can deny that he's a top-3 player at worst.

For James' lifelong friend and agent Rich Paul, that shouldn't even be up to debate. Per Klutch Sports' CEO, LeBron had a harder road to greatness than Jordan because people wanted him to fail.

Rich Paul Says LeBron James Had A Tougher Path To Greatness

(Transcript via The Athletic)

“'The road for LeBron was just as hard, if not harder than the road was for Michael',” said Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent and longtime friend. 'For a number of reasons. And I think the biggest reason is, everyone wants you to do something the way somebody else did it previously.

LeBron was a kid. (The media) wanted LeBron to be like Mike; they wanted Michael to speak to them in any capacity, which he probably didn’t. They wanted Michael to be his friend, which he probably wasn’t. They also wanted LeBron to act like, be like Michael, and he wasn’t.

'There were more people that smiled and hoped LeBron failed than there ever was rooting for him to succeed in the beginning.'”

Paul Talks About LeBron's Influence

Paul also discussed how LeBron has changed the game out of the hardwood. The player empowerment movement and how kids deal with their young careers is all thanks to him, per his agent:

“Guess what? Every kid you see today is doing what? ‘Taking their talents’ somewhere,”Paul said. “They’re doing TV shows at high schools today. That’s all LeBron. Guys wanting to test free agency. That’s all LeBron.”

“I think he’ll be appreciated more when he’s done,” Paul said. “I think when you play in the game, it becomes more difficult for those who are playing with you — whether they’re your peers or once looked up to you — to give you your flowers.”

LeBron James is definitely one of the most influential athletes of all time. Whether you're a fan of his or not shouldn't keep you from admitting that. Watch him and enjoy him while you still can, as he won't be around for much longer.