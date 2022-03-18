The Los Angeles Lakers have let the fans and even their former players down this season. Check out what Robert Horry had to say about their latest performance.

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers have been tough to watch most of the time. Russell Westbrook looks like a shell of himself, and they've literally needed LeBron James to score 50+ to win after the All-Star break.

The problem with Frank Vogel's team isn't just that they're losing games but how they're losing them. They're putting up no effort in the defensive end, with teams snatching offensive rebounds right out of their hands.

It's been their body language that has sent off the fans and even some former greats of the franchise. Now, even Robert Horry has joined the list of ex Lakers that just had enough with this team.

NBA News: Robert Horry Puts The Los Angeles Lakers On Blast

"I don't know really what to say," Horry said. "You watch this team and all of a sudden, they give you that excellent third quarter and you're like 'okay, this is the Lakers we fell in love with.' And now all of a sudden they flip the script where the ball doesn't move, everybody says 'we got a run going, let me be the star now, let me take a bad shot.'"

"And you can't have this if you want to be a ball club that wins games," Horry added. "You have to be consistent and stay the course. It's just hard sometimes to sit here and stay positive and watch this because they keep doing dumb stuff."

LeBron Says They Need To Make More Shots

“We gotta make shots. It’s that obvious," James said after the game. "Teams are daring us to shoot the ball from outside and we’re not making them… We just have to make shots. It’s not rocket science. Just make shots.”

The Lakers have the toughest remaining schedule in the league and are at serious risk of not even making it to the play-in tournament. Maybe, they'd be better off just tanking their way through the end of the season, as this is getting tough to watch.