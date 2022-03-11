Even though they've been rivals on the court for years, Stephen Curry still showed his support for Russell Westbrook amid the tough stretch he's going through.

The Los Angeles Lakers went all-in during the offseason. They traded for Russell Westbrook in an attempt to put together a new, revamped Big 3 with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Clearly, it hasn't worked out thus far.

Westbrook has struggled to be at his best this season. To make things even worst, the fans have really had a field day with him, calling him and his family out and only making him feel more uncomfortable in L.A.

His wife Nina recently stood up for him and called out the fan for harassing them and sending death wishes their way. That's why Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry also took some time to show him his support.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Shows Support For Russell Westbrook Over His Recent Struggles

(Transcript via Yahoo! Sports)

"I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year, just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family,” Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry told Yahoo Sports. “It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself, and I’m there for him.

The fan perspective, it is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name, and not keeping it to just basketball,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. “That’s why we’re all here is because of basketball. But at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do to speak up for yourself and also understand that the guys that know what’s going on in this league respect the type of player he is. Russ definitely has my support."

Westbrook has brought that on himself to some extent. His attitude and comments towards the fans were uncalled for, so there's no sympathy for him. But even heckling has its limits and the fans should never get too personal, either.