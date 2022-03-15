The Los Angeles Lakers continue to put themselves on a tough spot night in and night out. Carmelo Anthony wants that trend to stop once and for all. Check out what he said.

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers have been quite a disappointment. Despite their star-studded lineup and LeBron James' MVP-caliber season, they just can't seem to develop any sort of chemistry.

The Lakers made several moves in the offseason, bringing in multiple veterans and trading for Russell Westbrook. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis' injury, tough luck, and poor adjustments have turned their dream season into a big nightmare.

Moreover, the Lakers seem defeated every time they set foot on the hardwood. Their body language is off, and their effort is lacking. That's why Carmelo Anthony urged his teammates to stop digging themselves in a hole.

Carmelo Anthony Says The Lakers Are Digging Themselves In A Hole

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"If you take away the first quarter, we won the game. We can’t be digging ourselves holes or whatever. We’ve been digging ourselves holes this whole to start the game off with. We did it Phoenix, we did it again today. We find ourselves in those positions often this season.”

“I don’t think it’s any X’s and O’s that could fix it. It’s just a will power that you got to have. You just got to want it coming out from the beginning of the game. You got to want it, you got to go get it. You got to take it a lot of times when you’re going through situations like this, a little adversity, by any means you got to go get it. Nobody’s going to give it to you, you got to go take it.”

The Lakers have struggled with slow starts all season long. They're way below .500 and in serious jeopardy of not even making it to the play-in tournament. Also, even if they do, we don't like their chances against the Suns in the first round.

All things considered, it seems like they'd be better off just tanking their way to the end of the season and giving LeBron some well-deserved rest to run it back with a new roster.