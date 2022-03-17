The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers can't seem to take off and don't look like a playoff team right now. But for LeBron James, they still have some time to fix their issues.

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle to find their rhythm. They're far below .500 and at risk of not even making the NBA's play-in tournament. And even if they somehow make the playoffs, they're not a match for the league-leading Phoenix Suns.

For some, the Lakers would be better off just planning ahead to next season and giving LeBron James some rest. For others, they can still make a deep playoff run if Anthony Davis comes back in time.

Whatever's the case, it's clear that Frank Vogel has failed to make adjustments. Their offense is stagnant, which is why James believes that they've struggled to win games throughout the season.

NBA News: LeBron Says The Lakers Need To Make More Shots

“We gotta make shots. It’s that obvious," James said after the loss to the Timberwolves. "Teams are daring us to shoot the ball from outside and we’re not making them… We just have to make shots. It’s not rocket science. Just make shots.”

This Season Has Been A Test To His Patience, LeBron Admits

Other teams are having their way with the Lakers, talking smack, mocking them; and kicking them while they're down. James admits that has been a big test to his patience, but he still has faith in the team:

"I think every season for me is all about patience," James said. "And it is no different this year. I think it is just testing my patience a little bit more than any season in the last few years just because of the way we are playing and the losses are coming at a bunch."

"It's testing your patience and how you can continue to keep the focus out on the floor, figure out ways how you can be better for your teammates and not fall into the notion of a losing mentality," the veteran added. "At the end of the day, I would never, ever put myself in a position where I feel like I am losing, even when I lose a game."

The Lakers' body language makes us feel like they've given up on the season already. And, in reality, it would be hard to blame them. But if that's the case, then there's no point in having a 37-year-old superstar out there risking injury.