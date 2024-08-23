Ron Harper uncovers the genuine motive for not comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron James

The debate over who is the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan or LeBron James, continues as Ron Harper reopens the discussion.

However, some NBA legends, such as Ron Harper, believe that comparing the two is not correct.

While it’s tempting to compare the greatest players of all time, it’s important to remember that each era has its own rules and challenges. Michael Jordan and LeBron James played in different periods and faced different types of defenses.

According to Harper, the best comparison for Michael Jordan is Kobe Bryant. Both players shared a similar style of play, with a strong desire to win and a tireless work ethic. Kobe modeled his game on Jordan’s.

What did Ron Harper say about the comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

In an interview with HoopsHype, Ron Harper stated that making a comparison between Jordan and James is a mistake and that they should be compared with other players according to the context.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James talk after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“They make the wrong comparison. When you look at LeBron James, you have to think of Oscar Robertson or Magic Johnson—big guards who can do everything,” Harper said to HoopsHype. “One thing they don’t give MJ credit for was his defense. MJ was an aggressive defensive player—one of the best of all time at that two-guard spot. He doesn’t get any credit for that because everyone wants to talk about the way he scored the basketball, but MJ was a great defensive player too. So, I don’t really put LeBron in that MJ conversation. I put LeBron with those big guys.”

LeBron vs. Jordan: A complicated comparison

Although the game changes, greatness is eternal. Jordan and LeBron are products of their era, but their accomplishments are undeniable. Future generations will continue to compare them, but it is crucial to understand the context in which each one played.