Ron Harper uncovers the genuine motive for not comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron James

The debate over who is the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan or LeBron James, continues as Ron Harper reopens the discussion.

Ron Harper attends the Chicago Bulls Inaugural Ring Of Honor Gala at the United Center on January 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty ImagesRon Harper attends the Chicago Bulls Inaugural Ring Of Honor Gala at the United Center on January 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Alexander Rosquez

While it’s tempting to compare the greatest players of all time, it’s important to remember that each era has its own rules and challenges. Michael Jordan and LeBron James played in different periods and faced different types of defenses.

According to Harper, the best comparison for Michael Jordan is Kobe Bryant. Both players shared a similar style of play, with a strong desire to win and a tireless work ethic. Kobe modeled his game on Jordan’s.

What did Ron Harper say about the comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

In an interview with HoopsHype, Ron Harper stated that making a comparison between Jordan and James is a mistake and that they should be compared with other players according to the context.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James talk after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“They make the wrong comparison. When you look at LeBron James, you have to think of Oscar Robertson or Magic Johnsonbig guards who can do everything,” Harper said to HoopsHype. “One thing they don’t give MJ credit for was his defense. MJ was an aggressive defensive player—one of the best of all time at that two-guard spot. He doesn’t get any credit for that because everyone wants to talk about the way he scored the basketball, but MJ was a great defensive player too. So, I don’t really put LeBron in that MJ conversation. I put LeBron with those big guys.”

LeBron vs. Jordan: A complicated comparison

Although the game changes, greatness is eternal. Jordan and LeBron are products of their era, but their accomplishments are undeniable. Future generations will continue to compare them, but it is crucial to understand the context in which each one played.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

