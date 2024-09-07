Trending topics:
Russell Westbrook fires back at Ryan Clark’s Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes comments and shakes things up

Controversy ignites in the NBA as Russell Westbrook defends himself after criticism from Ryan Clark regarding Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes comparison.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippersduring the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
© Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesRussell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippersduring the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

By Alexander Rosquez

Denver Nuggets player Russell Westbrook has responded to criticism from former NFL player Ryan Clark, who negatively compared Westbrook to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens on ESPN’s “Get Up,”.

Nina Westbrook, the player’s wife, took to Instagram to defend her husband and express her frustration with Clark’s comments. Nina emphasized that both players are exceptional talents and cannot be directly compared.

“My goodness! Just as a basketball fan, we couldn’t even wait for the NBA season to start before the Russell slander begins?” Nina said. “The only comparison to be made between Russell and Lamar is that they’re both unicorns and amazing at what they do,” she added.

Nina suggested that critics should wait to see Westbrook play before judging him. “Before you start hating on Russell, at least let the basketball season start and let him miss a layup or something first. I’m still enjoying the peace and the silence,” she said.

Russell Westbrook amplified his wife’s rebuttal to Ryan Clark by sharing her Instagram post. Via Instagram.

Russell Westbrook amplified his wife’s rebuttal to Ryan Clark by sharing her Instagram post. Via Instagram.

The Mahomes vs. Jackson debate

The matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in the NFL opener generated a lot of anticipation. Mahomes and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, secured victory over Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

Russell Westbrook shared his wife’s message on his Instagram story in response to Ryan Clark’s comments. Westbrook has faced criticism in the past, but this time he opted for a more measured response.

