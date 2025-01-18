NBA News: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving calls teammate "sick" for incredible performance

Dallas Mavericks secured an impressive 106-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, a performance highlighted by the return of star guard Kyrie Irving. In his first NBA game back, Irving delivered a standout performance, but he wasn’t alone—forward PJ Washington played a crucial role, earning praise from Irving for his contributions on and off the court.

Washington has built a reputation as a consistent force against Oklahoma City, and his latest performance reinforced that narrative. Entering the game with a history of dominance against the Thunder—averaging 27 points and 14 rebounds per game—he once again delivered when his team needed him. While his numbers in this outing were more modest—16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists—they were no less impactful.

Washington’s familiarity with the Thunder’s defensive schemes allowed him to make timely plays, helping the Mavericks secure the victory in a tightly contested matchup.

After the game, Irving spoke highly of Washington’s impact, both in this performance and in general. Reflecting on Washington’s absence during a prior meeting with the Thunder, Irving shared with Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta, “Last time we played against [the Thunder], PJ was sick. It was an in-season tournament game. We were like, ‘The one guy that averages 27 and 14 against them, he’s not here.’ We were throwing some healthy blame his way… He plays well against them.”

Irving also praised Washington’s leadership on the floor, saying, “When he’s out there and he’s talking to us… He just always reminds us that we should take it to the basket, keep attacking… Let’s just keep battling.” Such recognition highlights Washington’s ability to lead vocally and by example, fostering the kind of synergy that keeps the Mavericks competitive in the absence of Luka Doncic.

P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Building momentum without Doncic

Washington’s contributions extend beyond individual stats; his presence has been crucial in maintaining the team’s resilience during a challenging stretch. With Doncic expected to remain sidelined through late January, the Mavericks have leaned on a collective effort to stay in contention. Washington’s consistency, combined with Irving’s leadership, has provided the team with a foundation for success.

As the Mavericks continue navigating this adversity, Washington’s ability to step up in key moments will remain pivotal. His track record against NBA teams like the Thunder serves as a reminder of his importance, not only as a scorer and rebounder but as a player who brings energy and leadership when the team needs it most.