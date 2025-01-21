Will Howard sends heartfelt message to Ryan Day, Jack Sawyer, rest of the Buckeyes after championship win

The Ohio State Buckeyes finally did it. They got over the hump, and did so in commanding fashion. After a hard-fought game against Notre Dame, Will Howard and the Buckeyes crowned themselves national champions. After the game, Ohio State’s QB issued a very powerful message to his teammates, including defensive leader Jack Sawyer, and his coaches.

The Buckeyes became the best program in the NCAA for the first time since 2014. It felt like eternity in Columbus, but the Ohio State University is back where it belongs.

Just one year after their eternal rivals, Michigan, were crowned, Ohio State proved that whatever the school from up north does, they can do better. Will Howard had a night to remember as he and Ryan Day etched their names into immortality in Columbus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right after the game, Howard made sure to deliver a very special message to Jack Sawyer and the rest of his teammates, as well as to Day and the coaching staff.

“I don’t have words they changed my life in more ways that I can say,” Howard admitted after the game, via ESPN. “Coach Day and these guys here completely changed my life. I can’t believe God gave me the chance to be a Buckeye, there’s nothing like.”

Advertisement

* Developing story…