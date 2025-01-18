Trending topics:
NBA

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reveals the toughest defender he’s faced in the NBA

Kevin Durant, with nearly two decades of NBA experience, has squared off against some of the league’s all-time greats. However, the Phoenix Suns forward recently revealed a surprising choice for the toughest defender he’s ever faced.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot during the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 114-102.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesKevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot during the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 114-102.

Kevin Durant, a four-time NBA scoring champion and Olympic gold medalist, has been both a teammate and a rival to numerous basketball legends. This unique perspective has led the Phoenix Suns forward to single out one defender as the most challenging in his career.

In a recent interview on the Out The Mud Podcast with Tony Allen, Durant opened up about his admiration for Allen’s defensive prowess. “I wasn’t relaxed playing against you, for sure,” Kevin admitted. “I feel like you’re the best defender that I played against in my career… I talk basketball with all types of people and I tell them every time, ‘No (expletive) TA’s the hardest guy to go against,’ strictly for the fact that you can’t get a screen. The physical aspects on top of it.”

Durant highlighted the qualities that made Allen such a formidable defender. “A lot of people talk about your heart and your mentality but let’s talk about the technique too which is important as a defender.” Durant explained. “You skinny up, you don’t get by screens. When you do get hit you keep pursuing the screen, you use your hands well. You play like a lockdown corner.”

Advertisement

Tony Allen, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, was known for his suffocating defense. He began his career with the Boston Celtics in 2004, earning a championship in 2008, before moving to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he became a key figure. He finished his career with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018. Allen was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team three times and the Second Team three times, accolades that validate Durant’s high praise.

“I had to be on point with everything I did,” Durant recalled of their matchups. “Detail-wise, catching the ball, my angles, where my foot was, where my jump shot was. So no, I wasn’t relaxed, bro. I was locked in, trying to be the best I could every possession.”

Advertisement
Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball while defended by Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies on April 26, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball while defended by Tony Allen #9 of the Memphis Grizzlies on April 26, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Allen compared to other defensive greats

Durant also offered insight into how Allen compares to other elite defenders in the NBA. “Somebody asked me the difference between you and Draymond (Green), because I played with Draymond and had a lot of battles against you,” he said.

Advertisement

Then the Phoenix Suns star drew a comparison to two legendary NFL players. “I saw Draymond kind of like Ed Reed, where he’s a safety. He’s going to be guarding every play and you know he’s behind that defense,” Durant said. “It’s more like Darrelle Revis, Deion (Sanders) where you’re going to follow that guy all the time.”

Durant then shared a personal reflection. Even though Jerry Rice had a tough matchup against Deion, he knew in his mind that Deion had a good game. He had to bring out his best and that’s how I felt when I played against you,” Kevin said, further underscoring Allen’s defensive mastery.

Advertisement

Durant’s performance against Allen

Over their 10-plus years in the NBA, Durant and Allen squared off 24 times in the regular season, with the two evenly splitting the series 12-12. However, Durant had the upper hand in their playoff matchups, winning two out of three.

Kevin Durant reveals the toughest playoff series of his NBA career

see also

Kevin Durant reveals the toughest playoff series of his NBA career

Individually, Durant put up solid numbers against Allen: 26.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Despite these impressive stats, Durant’s scoring and assist averages against Allen were slightly below his career norms, signaling just how much of a challenge Allen presented on the defensive end.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

ALSO READ

Andy Reid sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes as possible greatest player of all time
NFL

Andy Reid sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes as possible greatest player of all time

NBA News: LeBron’s teammate Austin Reaves opens up about the final seconds against the Nets
NBA

NBA News: LeBron’s teammate Austin Reaves opens up about the final seconds against the Nets

Warriors’ Draymond Green makes bold comparison between Commanders Jayden Daniels, Brady and Mahomes
NFL

Warriors’ Draymond Green makes bold comparison between Commanders Jayden Daniels, Brady and Mahomes

NBA Rumors: Rockets eyeing blockbuster trade for the Suns’ star Kevin Durant
NBA

NBA Rumors: Rockets eyeing blockbuster trade for the Suns’ star Kevin Durant

Better Collective Logo