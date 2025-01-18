The NBA has undergone dramatic changes over the years, from the pace of the game to advanced strategies employed by modern coaches. While some fans look back nostalgically on the league’s “golden era” when Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six championships—the franchise’s only titles—others point to Stephen Curry’s groundbreaking success with the Golden State Warriors as a new pinnacle for the sport.

Though Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in basketball history, Jordan holds a different view. For him, there’s no debate: Magic Johnson still reigns supreme as the best to ever play the position.

Jordan’s perspective came in response to comments Curry made in August 2023 during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast. When asked if he considered himself the best point guard of all time, Curry confidently said yes. This prompted Jordan to weigh in through a message sent to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith early the next morning.

“Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all-time… Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic,” Jordan said, according to Smith.

Guard Earvin (Magic) Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers moves the ball during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz. (Getty Images)

Jordan’s praise for Magic Johnson

In further elaborating his stance, Jordan didn’t downplay Curry’s impact, calling him “by far the best shooter of all time.” However, Jordan emphasized the distinction between being a great shooter and being the greatest point guard.

“Magic Johnson ‘invented’ the triple-double, which is more notable in terms of a point guard’s impact on the game,” Jordan said. “Steph has a career three-point shooting percentage of 43%, and yes, his movement creates opportunities for his teammates, but Magic’s ability to control the game and lead is unmatched. Plus, Magic has five NBA championships”.

Scottie Pippen agrees: Magic Johnson is the GOAT

While the greatest player of all time (GOAT) debate often centers on Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Bulls legend and former Jordan’s teammate, Scottie Pippen, threw a curveball by naming Magic Johnson as his personal pick for the title.

“When you ask who’s better, LeBron or Michael, you can’t ask me who’s the GOAT between LeBron and Michael,” Pippen said during a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast. “Neither one of them are GOATs. They both won differently. You can’t put them at the pinnacle”.

Pippen went on to explain why he views Johnson as the true GOAT. “Magic Johnson, to me, is a bigger GOAT than anybody because of how he led, how he brought a whole team, how when the greatest scorer in the game, Kareem, was not there, and him as a rookie steps in and plays a position that no one even knew he could play,” Pippen said. “That’s transcending what you can do as a player”.

Magic Johnson’s career achievements

Johnson’s illustrious career is packed with accomplishments that solidify his legacy:

Olympic Gold Medalist (1992, Barcelona).

Five-time NBA Champion (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988).

Three-time NBA Finals MVP (1980, 1982, 1987).

Three-time NBA MVP (1987, 1989, 1990).

12-time All-Star.

Two-time All-Star Game MVP.

Nine-time All-NBA First Team selection.

NBA All-Rookie Team (1980).

Four-time NBA assists leader.

Two-time NBA steals leader.

Holds the record for most playoff assists (2,346).

Set the rookie Finals record for most points in a game (42) and most assists in a half (14).

The debate about the greatest point guard—and player—may continue for years, but for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson’s resume speaks for itself.