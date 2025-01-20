The Kansas City Chiefs‘ win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs gave plenty to talk about, with the officiating under the microscope by the entire football community. DeMeco Ryans, however, made sure to give Andy Reid and company their flowers.

Even though the Texans head coach was frustrated with the referees just like many of his players, Ryans didn’t want to take credit away from the Chiefs. Not only did he congratulate Reid, but Ryans also claimed that Kansas City deserved the win.

“For me, it is the frustration on all three phases. It is special teams, defense, and offense. We didn’t get it done. Congrats to Andy (Reid) and the Chiefs,” Ryans said, via ChiefsWire.

“They deserve it. They have done a great job over the past few years of being consistent, and that is why they have been champions: they consistently get the job done. No matter how the game goes, they find a way to close games out. Congrats to those guys, and I wish them the best moving forward.”

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans after the AFC Divisional Playoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

To hear this from the opposing head coach might be refreshing for the Chiefs, who have been accused of being favored last time out. Even a number of Texans players complained about the officiating at Arrowhead, but Ryans’ words should help to ease the tension in Houston.

Reid also heaps praise on Ryans’ Texans

Ryans’ compliments for the opponents weren’t one-sided, though. Regardless of the complaints about the refereeing, Reid made a firm statement on Ryans and the Texans to stress how much this win means for the Chiefs.

“That’s a good football team,” Reid said of Ryans’ Texans. “Phenomenal defense that they’ve got. I’m proud of our guys for how they handled it. We knocked a little bit of the rust off, everybody stayed positive and with each other and that whole bit, and here we sit with a championship game. I mean, we’re humbled to be in that position and we appreciate that we’re right here at Arrowhead.”

Reid sees a great coach in Ryans

Ryans and Reid used to be on the same side, with the former playing under the latter when Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2012 NFL season. Ryans may have learned a thing or two about his former coach, having led the Texans to consecutive playoff appearances in his first two years as a head coach.

“This isn’t an easy thing, that’s a good football team. DeMeco (Ryans) has done a phenomenal job with that team. I had him as a player, now I get to see him as a coach and he’s doing great things as a coach, so [I have] a ton of respect for him and what he’s done,” Reid added.