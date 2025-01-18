NBA News: LeBron’s teammate Austin Reaves opens up about the final seconds against the Nets

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a nail-biting 102-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, with Austin Reaves and LeBron James leading the charge. Reaves delivered a standout performance, and after the NBA game, he shared his thoughts on the dramatic final seconds.

Reflecting on D’Angelo Russell’s missed game-winner for the Nets, Reaves admitted, “Man, it looked good. Not good for us, but the ball looked good in the air. I’ve seen him make that shot a million times. . .he played a hell of a game.”

The mutual respect between the two players was evident as they shared a warm embrace at mid-court after the game. Reaves later opened up about the significant role Russell has played in his development as a Laker.

“There’s so many ups and downs in this league. The scrutiny is high being a Laker, so the more you can just stay connected to the group and connected with each other, is the most important thing to me,” Reaves said. “D’Lo really helped me with that when he got here. With him being through that, being drafted here, being a young player, he’s seen everything that I had been through or was going through.”

D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after making a three point basket in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Barclays Center on January 31, 2018.

Reaves credited Russell with teaching him how to tune out the noise and focus on the team. “When he got here, he really taught me how to—not that the noise was affecting me—but to really just push that aside and worry about the betterment of the team, how I can continue to grow and be better,” Reaves explained. “I feel like that’s the main thing, is just really continuing to grow as a leader.”

Reaves’ impact on the Lakers

Reaves had a career-high 38 points in the win over the Nets, continuing to prove his value to the team. He’s currently averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44.3% from the field, 36.7% from beyond the arc, and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

His emergence as a key contributor has cemented him as the Lakers’ second option behind superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As the team’s full-time starting guard, Reaves has elevated his game, showcasing increased offensive production and adjusting to his expanded role as a primary ball-handler and playmaker.

While the adjustment has had its challenges, Reaves has shown flashes of brilliance, indicating his potential as a cornerstone for the Lakers’ future. With his ability to perform under pressure and his growing leadership qualities, he’s become an integral part of the Lakers’ success this season.

