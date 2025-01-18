Warriors’ Draymond Green makes bold comparison between Commanders Jayden Daniels, Brady and Mahomes

Washington Commanders pulled off a shocking upset in the NFL Wild Card round, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in a dramatic finish. It was a landmark victory for a franchise that hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2006, marking a turning point in their long search for relevance. At the center of this remarkable turnaround was rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose poise and talent have drawn comparisons to some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green makes the comparison.

In an episode of Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? With Jordan Schultz, Green lauded the rookie’s composure under pressure, comparing him to NFL legends Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

“You don’t get that from rookie quarterbacks,” Green said. “He’s so poised. What rookie quarterback have you seen get the ball in the position he got the ball in, and everybody in the world knew, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s gonna do it’? The feeling I had watching Jayden Daniels on that last drive was the same as watching Brady, Peyton [Manning], or Mahomes. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s it.’ And sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.”

Daniels completed 24 of 35 passes against Tampa Bay, achieving a 68.6% completion rate while throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns. His final drive, which sealed the victory, showcased the kind of composure rarely seen in a rookie quarterback, leaving fans and analysts alike in awe.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The rookie factor

Jayden Daniels is redefining what it means to be a rookie quarterback in the NFL. His performance against the Buccaneers was not just a breakout moment—it was a statement. Under immense pressure, Daniels displayed leadership and maturity far beyond his years, orchestrating a game-winning drive with the calmness of a seasoned veteran.

What sets Daniels apart is his ability to maintain composure in high-pressure situations. In a league where rookie quarterbacks often falter under the weight of expectations, Daniels has shown an uncanny knack for making smart decisions and executing key plays. His confidence radiates throughout the team, inspiring his teammates while signaling to opponents that the Commanders are no longer an easy matchup.

Draymond Green’s comparisons to Brady and Mahomes might seem lofty, but Daniels’ ability to perform in clutch moments validates the hype. His calm demeanor and precision passing have made him a revelation, and his rapid development suggests he’s only scratching the surface of his potential.

The Commanders’ revival

For nearly two decades, the Washington Commanders were a franchise defined by mediocrity and instability at the quarterback position. That all changed with the emergence of Jayden Daniels. His impact has been transformative, not only lifting the team to its first playoff appearance since 2006 but also reigniting hope within a long-suffering fanbase.

The victory over Tampa Bay wasn’t just a win—it was a declaration. For years, the Commanders cycled through quarterbacks without finding a true leader. Daniels has filled that void, delivering consistent performances and instilling a new sense of belief in the locker room.

Beyond the stats, Daniels’ leadership has been the driving force behind Washington’s resurgence. The team now plays with a confidence and swagger that had been missing for years. His ability to orchestrate comebacks and thrive in high-stakes moments, as evidenced against the Buccaneers, has turned the Commanders into legitimate contenders.

In one season, Jayden Daniels has taken the Commanders from obscurity to the NFL spotlight. If his rookie campaign is any indication, he’s not just the quarterback of the future—he’s the quarterback the Commanders have been waiting for.