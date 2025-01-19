Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dan Quinn confirms Jayden Daniels will miss key Commanders teammate for the rest of the playoffs

Following their impressive victory over the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn announced that Jayden Daniels will be without a key teammate for the remainder of the NFL playoffs.

By Santiago Tovar

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
© Getty ImagesJayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

After an impressive performance in the NFL Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Washington Commanders have been dealt a significant blow. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Jayden Daniels teammate will lose offensive lineman Sam Cosmi for the remainder of the playoffs due to injury.

In their clash against the Lions, the Commanders proved they’re a formidable force in the NFL playoffs. With Daniels delivering standout performances, Washington now finds itself just one win away from a coveted Super Bowl appearance this February. However, the confirmed injury to Cosmi poses a challenge for HC Quinn, who will need to reassess his game plan ahead of the critical matchup.

NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on his X account, quoting Coach Quinn: “Commanders HC Dan Quinn said OL Sam Cosmi tore his ACL and is out for the season.” Commanders fans will be eagerly watching to see which player might step in as his replacement.

Advertisement

While Cosmi played a pivotal role in supporting Daniels’ success in the passing game, the Commanders will need to focus on finding a suitable replacement during the week. Despite the bittersweet aftermath of Saturday’s victory, Quinn faces a challenging task in preparing his squad during the upcoming practices.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

Developing story…

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

ALSO READ

NHL News: Tyler Bertuzzi makes bold admission about playing with Blackhawks star Connor Bedard
NHL

NHL News: Tyler Bertuzzi makes bold admission about playing with Blackhawks star Connor Bedard

Neymar reportedly reaches an agreement with Santos and could return to Brazilian soccer
Soccer

Neymar reportedly reaches an agreement with Santos and could return to Brazilian soccer

Travis Kelce makes big admission about Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs win against Texans
NFL

Travis Kelce makes big admission about Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs win against Texans

Lakers News: LeBron James opens up about the time he seriously considered playing in the NFL
NBA

Lakers News: LeBron James opens up about the time he seriously considered playing in the NFL

Better Collective Logo