After an impressive performance in the NFL Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Washington Commanders have been dealt a significant blow. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Jayden Daniels teammate will lose offensive lineman Sam Cosmi for the remainder of the playoffs due to injury.

In their clash against the Lions, the Commanders proved they’re a formidable force in the NFL playoffs. With Daniels delivering standout performances, Washington now finds itself just one win away from a coveted Super Bowl appearance this February. However, the confirmed injury to Cosmi poses a challenge for HC Quinn, who will need to reassess his game plan ahead of the critical matchup.

NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on his X account, quoting Coach Quinn: “Commanders HC Dan Quinn said OL Sam Cosmi tore his ACL and is out for the season.” Commanders fans will be eagerly watching to see which player might step in as his replacement.

While Cosmi played a pivotal role in supporting Daniels’ success in the passing game, the Commanders will need to focus on finding a suitable replacement during the week. Despite the bittersweet aftermath of Saturday’s victory, Quinn faces a challenging task in preparing his squad during the upcoming practices.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Developing story…