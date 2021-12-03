Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook called out the media over an allegedly fake story of him wanting to team up with Kawhi Leonard.

It's not unusual to see NBA media creating narratives and reporting things that aren't always accurate. We've seen players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving constantly calling out reporters for that.

Now, it seems like Russell Westbrook is the new victim of this practice. Several months ago, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN reported that Westbrook reached out to Kawhi Leonard letting him know his desire to play for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per the report, Kawhi double-crossed Westbrook and orchestrated the trade for Paul George instead. But, according to the Los Angeles Lakers star, that just never happened and the source is lying.

Russell Westbrook Shuts Down The Media Over Allegedly Wanting To Play For The Clippers

"Oram: Hey Russ, on the PG front, before he ended up with the Clippers, there was some reporting that you had some interest maybe in joining up with Kawhi. I’m just curious how you look back at it, and how you think that story has played out for the two of you since that moment.

Russ: Reports from who?

Oram: I think there were a couple of different reports over this summer that you had maybe had some conversations with Kawhi and then that was used maybe to faciliate PG coming to the Clippers.

Russ: I know. You didn’t tell me who it was from. If you can’t tell me who you got it from then I can’t answer the question.

Oram: Like what outlets?

Russ: Yeah. I want to know who you got it from.

Oram: I think there was an ESPN report, there was an Athletic report. It’s been out there.

Russ: I know. From who, though?

Oram: Uhh. I don’t have the in—

Russ: Ahh. Well then I don’t got an answer for you, neither. You can’t tell me who you got it from, then I don’t really know.

Oram: So is that not true?

Russ: I asked you who you got it from, you can’t give me an answer, right? You gotta find a different question.

Oram: That was a different question.

Russ: Well, sorry for you Bill.

Oram: Is it true?

Russ: Where do you get your question from? Who’s your source?

Oram: I got it from reading about the NBA.

Russ: OK, and who did they get it from, do you know?

Oram: They got it from the people they talked to.

Russ: And who was that?

Oram: For all I know it was you. Was it you?

Russ (laughs): I don’t talk to the media, can’t be me.

Dan Woike (Los Angeles Times): Honestly, were you interested in coming to play in LA with Kawhi Leonard?

Westbrook said he sits back and waits for people to call him, and has “no answer as it pertains to that.” A few minutes later, Woike tried to broach the topic again, leading to this conversation on the state of journalism.

Russ: You asked me a question based off a story that someone else had written, but you don’t know where they got it from, or you don’t know if it’s true.

Woike: I would say the erosion of relationships between athletes and reporters has made this awkward.

Russ: I’m talking about for me. I don’t know what nobody else do. I have no relations with no media outlet where they come to me and go, ‘here, Russ, I got a source for you.’ That’s not what I do, and now you guys know that.

Reporter: I understand that. Like I said, I think that’s where, like, people speak for you or speak around you and that’s what happens.

Russ: I don’t let nobody speak for me. If you don’t hear it from me, don’t go with, ‘the source said.’ Sources will get you in trouble.

Kyle Goon (SCNG): Don’t you think it’s fair that now that reports are out there, that we come to you and ask?

Russ: You can ask. It’s how you ask it, though. It’s how you ask the question. Where you get it from. That’s very important. How you ask it, it’s different, it’s very direct. Bill asked it with a bunch of b*llshit in the question. There’s just a difference. You ask me very direct, ‘Hey, you know duh duh duh?’ Simple. I can tell you ‘nah’ or I can keep it to myself.

Woike: To be fair, you didn’t really answer the original question.

Russ: I didn’t, and he didn’t answer mine either. So, if Bill don’t know where he got his question from, his source from, then I guess I don’t know anything either.

Reporter: It’s just like, as we deal with agents and stuff like that, that’s where this shit happens. This is like part of it.

Cross talk and laughter around the room.

Russ: It’s just important that you know where your sources of information are coming from. I understand that there are a lot of sources. Ramona reported a story about Kawhi. I never talked to Ramona.

Reporter: What if Kawhi said it?

Russ: I doubt it."

At the end of the day, we'll never know what truly happened there. Maybe Westbrook did reach out to Kawhi. Maybe Kawhi leaked or fabricated the story. Who knows? At least is nice to see players finally putting an end to it.