Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sends scary message for Spurs and Victor Wembanyama after Thunder win in Game 5 of 2026 Western Conference Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points in Game 5 against the Spurs, but his brutally honest postgame comment may be even scarier news for the rest of the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are now just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

But despite scoring 32 points and helping OKC take a 3-2 series lead, the Thunder superstar made it very clear after the game that he still believes he can play at an even higher level.

During a postgame interview with NBC, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked a simple question: “When are you going to think you had a good game?” His response immediately went viral because of how demanding he continues to be with himself despite dominating throughout the postseason. “When I have a good game.”

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander credits Thunder teammates after Game 5 win

The quote perfectly captured the mentality that has turned Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into one of the NBA’s most dangerous playoff performers. Even after another huge scoring night, the Thunder star clearly believes there is still another level he can reach. That’s a terrifying thought for the Spurs heading into Game 6 and potentially for the New York Knicks ahead of the NBA Finals.

While Shai’s confidence and self-expectations stole headlines, the MVP candidate also made sure to praise the rest of the Thunder roster for helping secure the crucial victory. Gilgeous-Alexander admitted he struggled badly early in the game before Oklahoma City’s depth helped stabilize the team.

“We just played to who we were tonight. I might have had the worst start to a basketball game in my career, but the group held it down and kept us in the game. That’s just a testament to the guys in the locker room. We’re a group of 1 through 15. We wouldn’t be this deep in the season without the guys and everybody on the team.”

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Thunder are just one win away of the NBA Finals

That balance between superstar talent and team chemistry has become one of the biggest reasons many analysts now view Oklahoma City as a legitimate championship favorite. Even when Gilgeous-Alexander struggles, the Thunder continue finding contributions throughout the roster.

Now the pressure shifts to Game 6, where the Spurs will attempt to keep their season alive against a Thunder team that suddenly looks more confident, and perhaps even more dangerous, than ever. If Gilgeous-Alexander truly believes he still has another gear to reach, the rest of the NBA may have a serious problem on its hands.