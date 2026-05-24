Why isn’t Ajay Mitchell playing for Thunder vs Spurs in Game 4 today?

Ajay Mitchell will not be available for Game 4; the Oklahoma City Thunder lose a player who could make the difference in stopping the San Antonio Spurs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face a significant challenge in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, as they will be without guard Ajay Mitchell. The team confirmed that the standout sophomore is injured and will be unable to suit up for the critical matchup in San Antonio, adding another obstacle for the defending champions.

Shams Charania was the first to report the news on X, stating: “Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out for Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs with a right calf strain.” This update confirms that Mitchell’s absence is official, leaving a void in the Thunder’s rotation.

Brandon Rahbar provided further analysis on the impact of this loss, noting that Mitchell’s absence means the Thunder are now down their “2nd and 3rd ball handlers/shot creators/playmakers.” Rahbar highlighted that this also removes two of Oklahoma City’s top four scorers from the equation, placing an even heavier burden on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to carry the offense.

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Can the Thunder win without Mitchell?

Mitchell has been a vital spark for the Thunder throughout this postseason, averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds over 11 games. His ability to create his own shot and facilitate for others has been essential, especially with other key contributors like Jalen Williams also dealing with nagging injuries.

Ajay Mitchell leaves for the locker room after reaggravating his injury from game 2 pic.twitter.com/GdbNrqdHtV — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 23, 2026

The San Antonio Spurs are likely to take full advantage of this situation, as they enter Game 4 with their full squad healthy and ready to even the series. Without Mitchell to worry about on the perimeter, the Spurs’ defense can focus more heavily on doubling Gilgeous-Alexander and clogging the paint.

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Oklahoma City will need a massive performance from their remaining bench players, like Alex Caruso, to replicate Mitchell’s production and playmaking. If the Thunder cannot find a way to replace his 15 points per game and steady ball-handling, they risk letting the Spurs claw back into the series and turn it into a best-of-three battle.