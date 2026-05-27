What happens if Crystal Palace win, tie or lose vs Rayo Vallecano today in 2026 UEFA Conference League final?

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano are one win away from making European history in the 2026 UEFA Conference League final. But what changes for the Eagles depending on tonight’s result in Leipzig?

For Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano, tonight’s UEFA Conference League final is more than just a trophy match — it is the biggest European night either club has ever experienced. The stakes could not be higher for both of them.

Oliver Glasner’s squad reached the final after eliminating Shakhtar Donetsk and Fiorentina, while Rayo Vallecano stunned Europe with a fearless run that included knockout victories over Strasbourg and AEK Athens.

Both teams arrived in Leipzig chasing history, with neither side having previously played in a major UEFA final despite more than a century of existence. But what exactly happens depending on tonight’s result?

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What happens if Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano today?

If Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano today, they will win the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League title and lift the first major European trophy in club history. It would also secure them a direct place in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Manager of Crystal Palace Oliver Glasner looks on during a training session in 2026 (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

For Oliver Glasner’s side, this match represents one of the biggest nights the club has ever experienced. Crystal Palace are playing in their first-ever European final after an impressive Conference League run that included knockout victories.

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There is also a major financial boost attached to winning the Conference League due to the prize money. Besides the prestige of winning a UEFA trophy, the Europa League qualification spot would guarantee additional European revenue and bigger international exposure.

What happens if Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano tie today?

If Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano are tied after 90 minutes today, the UEFA Conference League final will go to extra time. If the score remains level after the additional 30 minutes, the champion will then be decided by a penalty shootout.

Unlike league matches, a draw is not a final result in UEFA club competition finals because a winner must be crowned. That means neither team can settle for a tie at the end of regulation time in Leipzig.

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Crystal Palace have produced strong attacking displays, while Rayo Vallecano built their campaign on defensive discipline and narrow knockout victories, including back-to-back 1-0 wins over Strasbourg in the semifinals.

What happens if Crystal Palace lose to Rayo Vallecano today?

If Crystal Palace lose to Rayo Vallecano today, they will finish as runners-up in the UEFA Conference League final and miss the opportunity to win the club’s first European trophy. Rayo Vallecano would instead become champions and qualify for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

A defeat would still not erase the significance of Palace’s European campaign. Reaching the final already marks the best continental run in club history and represents a major milestone for the Premier League side.