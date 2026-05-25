Victor Wembanyama reminds Thunder series is ‘far from over’ after Spurs response

Victor Wembanyama spoke with strong confidence, making it perfectly clear how the San Antonio Spurs feel after proving they could tie the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Victor Wembanyama is sending a clear message to the Oklahoma City Thunder after leading the San Antonio Spurs to a dominant 103-82 victory to level the Western Conference Finals. Following a crucial Game 4, he dismissed the idea that the Spurs were rattled after falling behind in the series, insisting that his team has finally found the rhythm.

Wembanyama’s comments came shortly after he posted an incredible stat line of 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. “The truth is that we had never been in this kind of situation before. It was our first deficit in a playoff series, and we just responded. It was nothing amazing, it wasn’t magic, we just did what we needed to do,” he stated regarding the 2-2 tie.

The star center added that the intensity of the NBA postseason has not changed his focus. “And the series is far from over. We got six more wins before we can rest,” Wembanyama noted, reminding everyone that the Spurs’ ultimate goal is the championship.

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Can the Spurs win three more games to advance?

Wembanyama noted that the postseason feels like a chess match where every move is calculated. He believes the tactical burden falls heavily on the coaching staff, but emphasized that the players must execute the strategy with precision if they hope to win two of the next three games against a resilient Oklahoma City squad.

Wemby:



"There's definitely similarities (between basketball and chess), as in any strategy game. It's very fun to the play in the playoffs. At some point, especially when a series drags on, everybody knows the other team like almost by heart. It's different. I would say the… pic.twitter.com/iAyqwPVPyM — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 25, 2026

The Spurs center highlighted that it is incredibly fun to play when the “series drags on” and the competition becomes more mental. For San Antonio to take a 3-2 lead in Game 5, they will need to maintain the same defensive pressure that held the Thunder to a playoff-low 82 points.

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The current injury status of Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell, who missed Game 4 with a calf strain, could remain a significant advantage for San Antonio if he is unable to return. While Wembanyama remains focused on his own team’s execution, the lack of depth in Oklahoma City’s backcourt allows the Spurs to be more aggressive.