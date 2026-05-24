Charles Barkley fires back at people claiming Thunder are targeting Victor Wembanyama

Charles Barkley is usually very vocal about the things he dislikes during the season, and one of them is the ongoing narrative claiming the Oklahoma City Thunder are being too rough on Victor Wembanyama.

Charles Barkley is sparking a massive debate across the NBA by defending the Oklahoma City Thunder’s defensive tactics against Victor Wembanyama in the Western Conference Finals. During a heated segment, the Hall of Famer dismissed claims that the Thunder are playing dirty or unfairly targeting the San Antonio Spurs’ sensation.

Barkley’s fiery comments were delivered on ESPN’s Inside the NBA, where he mocked analysts who suggest the Thunder’s physicality is a threat to the French phenom’s health. “They ain’t playing dirty. These are some of the softest fouls I’ve ever seen in my life,” Barkley argued, adding that the “clowns on TV” talking about how opponents are going to hurt “poor Wemby” are driving him absolutely crazy.

The legend even joked with Kenny Smith that everyone should “pray for Wemby” because critics act like he’s being killed on the court, though he quickly clarified he was being sarcastic to prove his point. Barkley insisted that after watching every minute of the series, he sees no excessive aggression.

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Should the referees protect Wembanyama more?

The Thunder have successfully utilized a rotating defensive strategy involving Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren to push Wembanyama away from the paint and force him into difficult jumpers. Rather than relying on flagrant contact, Oklahoma City is simply using “playoff physicality” to disrupt the Spurs’ offensive flow.

Charles Barkley: "I think we need to all pray for Wemby."



Kenny Smith: "Why?"



Barkley: "Because he can't play too many minutes, they are gonna kill him out there."



Smith: "You're joking."



Barkley: "I'm damn sure joking 'cause you guys — these people, they are pissing me off.… pic.twitter.com/mbzmlf5sXu — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 24, 2026

To counter this, Wembanyama may need to adjust his mind game and embrace the contact rather than allowing the narratives about his slender frame to dictate his playstyle. While he managed 26 points in the most recent loss, his impact on the boards was neutralized by the Thunder’s persistent bodying.

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As the series moves toward a critical Game 4, the officiating will remain under a microscope to see if the “poor Wemby” narrative influences how the whistles are blown. For now, the Thunder’s strategy seems to be working, and unless the Spurs find a way to punish the physicality at the rim.