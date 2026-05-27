2026 UEFA Conference League prize money: How much does the winner of Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano get?

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano are playing for far more than silverware in the 2026 UEFA Conference League final. With millions in UEFA prize money and a Europa League spot on the line, tonight’s result could reshape their futures.

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano are chasing the first European trophy in club history with the UEFA Conference League final and also playing for one of the biggest financial rewards either side has ever earned on the international stage.

UEFA’s financial distribution system rewards every stage of the tournament, from the league phase to the knockout rounds, meaning both finalists have already secured significant earnings throughout their European run.

However, the winner of Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano will receive an additional payout for becoming Conference League champions and and a ticket to next season’s UEFA Europa League. So… there is a lot at stake.

Advertisement

How much money does the 2026 UEFA Conference League winner get?

The winner of the 2026 UEFA Conference League final between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will receive €7 million in prize money from UEFA. The runner-up is expected to earn €4 million for reaching the final.

The UEFA Conference League trophy during the UEFA Conference League Final 2025 (Source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

UEFA distributes money for every stage of the competition, including league-phase participation bonuses, wins and draws, knockout qualification and market pool revenue. Beyond the direct prize money, the winner will also benefit from increased sponsorship value, ticket revenue and international exposure.

Advertisement

For clubs like Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano, the financial impact is massive. Neither side regularly competes in Europe’s richest tournaments, so this run could become one of the most profitable seasons in club history.

UEFA’s current distribution model awards clubs:

€3.17 million for qualifying to the league phase

€400,000 per win

€133,000 per draw

Additional bonuses for every knockout round reached

€7 million to the champion

€4 million to the runner-up

Does the UEFA Conference League winner qualify for the Europa League?

The winner of the UEFA Conference League automatically qualifies for next season’s UEFA Europa League league phase. That means Palace or Vallecano would secure European soccer again in 2026-27 by winning tonight’s final.

Advertisement

A detailed view of the UEFA Conference League trophy is seen prior to the 2026 UEFA Europa Conference League match (Source: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

This automatic qualification is one of the biggest incentives attached to the competition. For clubs outside Europe’s traditional elite, winning the Conference League can completely change the following season.

However, UEFA rules include one important exception. If the winner already qualifies for the Champions League or Europa League through domestic league position, UEFA rebalances the access list and the Europa League spot is redistributed elsewhere.

Advertisement

That scenario has become especially relevant for Crystal Palace in recent seasons because of UEFA ownership regulations and qualification complications involving multiple clubs under similar ownership structures.

Which was the last English club to win the UEFA Conference League?

The last English club to win the UEFA Conference League was Chelsea in 2025. The Premier League side defeated Real Betis in the final and became the most recent English winner before Crystal Palace’s appearance in the 2026 final.

Their victory continued England’s strong recent record in European competitions, with Premier League clubs regularly reaching finals across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League during the past decade.

Advertisement

Now, Crystal Palace have the chance to become the next English club to win the tournament and join Chelsea and West Ham United among the champions. West Ham famously won the competition in 2023 after defeating Fiorentina in Prague.