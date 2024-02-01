No one, not even his biggest detractor, could argue with the fact that Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever lace them up, and perhaps the best pure scorer the NBA has ever seen.

Then again, regardless of his undeniable greatness, Durant’s name is rarely brought up in the GOAT debate — if ever. For whatever reason, the fans just don’t see him that way.

The Phoenix Suns star recently drew some mockery and criticism for stating that he had done everything to be a part of that conversation already, so it’s evident that the fans don’t think of him like that. Notably, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal finally explained why.

Shaq Says Kevin Durant Needs To Be A Bus Driver

“I think he has his own special category, like me,” O’Neal said. “But I am one or two of the most dominant players ever. So he’s one of two of the most prolific dominant scorers ever. You lose to Golden State then you go join them, I think that tarnishes it. Now, if he can win one where he’s the bus driver, I think we would definitely have to put him in that conversation.”

That has always been the narrative around him, as the fans tend to think that he’s often pursued the easy path. There’s no such thing as an easy NBA championship, but that’s just the narrative.

Draymond Green Feels The Same Way

Notably, even his former teammate, Draymond Green, seems to feel the same way about him. With that in mind, he let him know just what he had to do to turn the narrative around:

“Steph didn’t get the credit he gets today until 2022 when he led this team to a championship and won Finals MVP. You gotta do what Steph did to get to that conversation,“ he concluded.

Then again, that’s just not likely to happen at this point in his career. He’s entering the backend of his prime, and even if he wins now, people will claim he got it easy because of his teammates. That ship has sailed.