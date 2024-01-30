Regardless of how one may feel about him, Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history; that’s just a fact. That doesn’t mean he’s one of the best Brooklyn Nets ever, not by a mile.

Durant’s tenure in Brooklyn was dark and full of controversy, drama, and shortcomings. It wasn’t his fault for the most part, but it wasn’t an enjoyable moment for the fans, the organization, or even his teammates.

That’s why he admits that there should be no point in him getting any sort of tribute or video from the organization, and he simply didn’t do anything to earn that honor.

Durant Says He Doesn’t Deserve A Tribute From The Nets

“What did I do to deserve that? Seriously, or is it because of my name?” Durant asked. “I’m just another player, man. I don’t deserve none of this extra attention, everybody looking at me when the game starts. The game is about all the players on the court. It ain’t about me. I was there for three years, four years and we didn’t accomplish anything worth being celebrated for. That’s just how I feel. I didn’t feel like I stayed there long enough. I didn’t put in enough work. I didn’t leave a lasting impact.”

Needless to say, those words rubbed some fans the wrong way, as usually happens with everything revolving around Durant. That’s why he took some time to explain his reasoning, adding that he didn’t even ask for any of this:

“I’m not expecting people to praise me or honor me,” Durant said. “I didn’t even pose the question. Somebody else brought it up randomly out of nowhere. I just gave them my input on that. I don’t feel like I deserve one. I didn’t feel like I stayed there long enough. I didn’t put in enough work. I didn’t leave a lasting impact.”

At the end of the day, Kevin Durant will go down as one of the greatest players without a single fan base rooting for him. That’s, of course, unless he leads the Phoenix Suns to an NBA championship.

Durant’s words have often been misinterpreted, and his unapologetic and harsh nature has helped him be portrayed as this kind of villain who won’t tolerate any sort of criticism or comment about him.

NBA players are human beings just like the rest of us and have every right to stand up for themselves and call people out if they feel like doing so. Then again, he’s also a public figure making millions of dollars for playing basketball, so he should know that dealing with attention and the fans is also a part of the job — is why he has the job in the first place.

It’ll be interesting to see how Nets fans welcome him on Wednesday when he’s back at Barclays Center. And while there’s not a reason to boo him or curse him out, there aren’t reasons to cheer him or thank him for anything; he’s just another former player.