Shaq expresses concern about veteran players accepting Lakers’ new coach JJ Redick

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal warns the Los Angeles Lakers about potential problems with JJ Redick next season.

Shaquile O'Neal speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. DiscoveryShaquile O'Neal speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shaquille O’Neal has expressed concern about the potential challenges that new Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick could face in his first season at the helm of the team. O’Neal believes that some veteran players might have a hard time accepting a coach younger than they are.

Young Lakers players such as Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent have expressed their excitement about working with JJ Redick. Both describe him as a “genius” and are confident in his ability to lead the team.

Despite this possible issue, O’Neal is confident that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be able to maintain order within the team. Both players are recognized leaders and have the ability to influence their teammates.

“If I’m a guy that’s played seven, eight years, and I’m getting a young coach who I think I was a better player than, there’s gonna be a level of disrespect,” Shaq said on ESPN.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal shake hands at halftime after both of Bryant’s #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

JJ Redick and his challenge to adapt to his new role

Redick, who was a standout NBA player during his career, will now have the opportunity to demonstrate his coaching skills. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the new role and how he manages to motivate the Lakers players.

The pressure of winning a title with the Lakers

JJ Redick joins a list of coaches who have won a title in their first season with a team, including Phil Jackson, Larry Brown, Pat Riley, Steve Kerr, Ty Lue, and Nick Nurse. However, the challenge of winning an NBA title is enormous, and Redick will have to face high expectations.

The Lakers, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as leaders, have the potential to be a competitive team. However, the NBA is a very competitive league, and any team can struggle.

Alexander Rosquez

