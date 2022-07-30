Shaquille O'Neal's confidence in his son is so high that he believes there is a good chance he will match the quality of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here's what Shareef O'Neal would have to work on to make it happen.

If there is a legitimate voice to talk about the NBA, it is Shaquille O'Neal. However, his vision may have been clouded by the immense love a father has for his son, pointing to one of his offspring, Shareef O'Neal, as having the potential to match what Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has accomplished.

The Greek Freak is undoubtedly one of the NBA's most virtuosic players. Of Nigerian roots but born in Greece, Antetokounmpo landed in the league in 2013 to be drafted in the draft since then by his current team the Bucs.

It must be said: if Milwaukee was able to win the 2021 NBA championship it was in large part thanks to the contribution of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who curiously in that campaign did not win the league MVP, an honor he won in both 2019 and 2020.

What it would take for Shareef O'Neil to fulfill his father's prediction

The 4-time NBA champion explained in his podcast the broad similarity in qualities that his son Shareef O'Neil would have for Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, he also pointed out the skill that his son would need to work on to make his words come true.

"You know what makes Giannis different from every other player? His motor… full speed every time. His motor is, ‘I’m getting the ball, I’m dunking on you, I’m running you over, I don’t care who’s in the way. No, I’m not joining up with any superstars... I know for a fact he's (Shareef) Giannis Antetokounmpo with a jump shot." stated Shaquille O'Neal according to Fade Away World.

Faced with the challenge imposed by his father's words, Shareef O'Neal will have to do his best to prove soon that Shaq was not betrayed by his father's nature. After not being drafted in this year's draft, he joined the Lakers for the summer league but has not yet been able to make a difference on the court enough to join the team.