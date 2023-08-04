The Los Angeles Lakers have added plenty of talent to their ranks. They’re one of the most stacked teams in the NBA, not to mention the fact that they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The team, however, could fare a little better, as they also have a former No. 2 pick in D’Angelo Russell, who has failed to deliver thus far, at least considering the expectations.

That’s why Stephen A. Smith believes he’s the only one to blame for hown undervalued his current contract is, as he could’ve make way more money per year.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out ‘Undervalued’ D’Angelo Rusell

“I believe he is being undervalued,” Smith said. “Listen, D’Angelo Russell can play. D’Angelo Russell, with all of your histrionics on the Pat Bev Podcast, let me explain something to you bro. You are undervalued. You deserve more than a two-year, $36 million contract. Matter of fact, I’m of the mindset that you should be getting paid at least 25 to 27 million [dollars] per year.”

“My problem with D’Angelo Russell is this stuff: When was the last time we saw you bro? You have any idea how god awful you were,” Smith said. “Eight points, ten points, three points and four points in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the eventual champions. Do you have any idea, do you even realize that the Lakers don’t get swept if you D’Angelo Russell show up and you play better?”

At the end of the day, the only way Russell will earn his respect back is by showing up and performing when it matters the most, especially considering his history with the franchise.