The most exciting time of the season is here. The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, only 16 teams are still on pace to claim the ultimate glory in the NHL and here you'll find everything you need to know.

Following two strange seasons due to the pandemic outbreak, the NHL returned to normalcy for the 2021-22 campaign with a full regular season. However, it's time to turn the page as the Stanley Cup playoffs are already underway.

Only 16 teams have made the postseason and remain alive in the quest for the most coveted prize in the National Hockey League. The Stanley Cup, donated by Lord Stanley of Preston in 1892, is also the oldest professional sports trophy in North America.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the reigning champions of the NHL with two straight titles under their belts, first beating the Dallas Stars in 2020 and later frustrating the Montreal Canadiens' hopes of ending a 28-year drought last season. Here, take a look at everything you need to know about the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

2022 Stanley Cup playoffs: Format and Teams

16 teams - eight from each conference, Eastern and Western - have qualified for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, the best three in each division and two wild-card teams. The field consists of four rounds to be played in best-of-seven series.

In the first round, division winners take on the wild-card teams while the second and third-seeded teams in each division face each other. Teams with better record in the regular season have home-ice advantage, which means that they host the first two games of the series and also Games 5 and 7 (if needed). These are all the teams that have qualified for the 2022 NHL playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes (116 points)

New York Rangers (110 points)

Pittsburgh Penguins (103 points)

Washington Capitals (100 points)

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers (122 points)

Toronto Maple Leafs (115 points)

Tampa Bay Lightning (110 points)

Boston Bruins (107 points)

Western Conference

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche (119 points)

Minnesota Wild (113 points)

St. Louis Blues (109 points)

Dallas Stars (98 points)

Nashville Predators (97 points)

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames (111 points)

Edmonton Oilers (104 points)

Los Angeles Kings (99 points)

2022 Stanley Cup playoffs: Schedule

Monday, May 2

Boston at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Toronto

St. Louis at Minnesota

Los Angeles at Edmonton

Tuesday, May 3

Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

Washington at Florida

Nashville at Colorado

Dallas at Calgary

Wednesday, May 4

Boston at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Toronto

St. Louis at Minnesota

Los Angeles at Edmonton

Thursday, May 5

Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

Washington at Florida

Nashville at Colorado

Dallas at Calgary

Friday, May 6

Carolina at Boston

Toronto at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at St. Louis

Edmonton at Los Angeles

Saturday, May 7

NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

Florida at Washington

Colorado at Nashville

Calgary at Dallas

Sunday, May 8

Carolina at Boston

Toronto at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at St. Louis

Edmonton at Los Angeles

Monday, May 9

NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

Florida at Washington

Colorado at Nashville

Calgary at Dallas

If needed:

Tuesday, May 10

Boston at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Toronto

St. Louis at Minnesota

Los Angeles at Edmonton

Wednesday, May 11

Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

Washington at Florida

Nashville at Colorado

Dallas at Calgary

Thursday, May 12

Carolina at Boston

Toronto at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at St. Louis

Edmonton at Los Angeles

Friday, May 13

NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

Florida at Washington

Colorado at Nashville

Calgary at Dallas

Saturday, May 14

Boston at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Toronto

St. Louis at Minnesota

Los Angeles at Edmonton

Sunday, May 15

Pittsburgh at NY Rangers

Washington at Florida

Nashville at Colorado

Dallas at Calgary

2022 Stanley Cup playoffs: Bracket

2022 Stanley Cup playoffs predictions & odds: Which teams are favored to win the trophy?

The Florida Panthers may head into the postseason as strong contenders following a fantastic campaign that saw them win the 2021-22 Presidents' Trophy, but oddsmakers don't see them as the biggest favorites. According to Caesars, the Colorado Avalanche are the most favored team to win the 2022 Stanley Cup with +330 odds.