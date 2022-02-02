After conquering the ring and becoming one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr. does not want to quit the adrenaline of competition, as he decided to join the NASCAR family: the Money Team Racing has been born.

The sensation of victory may be addictive. Once a sportsman has tried it, it is almost impossible to quit it. Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reached the sky of his sport, boxing, with a brilliant career: 50-0-0. Nowadays, his new objective is the track instead of the ring, as The Money Team Racing will compete in the NASCAR Cup 2022.

Floyd's legacy in the ring includes not only being one of the very few World Champions who retire undefeated but also being part of the exclusive list of conquerors of World titles in 5 different weight classes. Besides him, just other 4 boxers, such as Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar de la Hoya, and Manny Pacquiao have accomplished this feat.

After officially retiring in 2017, following a victory over UFC star Conor McGregor, the Pretty Boy has starred in several exhibition bouts around the world. His next scheduled fight, in February, will be held in Dubai, on a Helipad of a luxury hotel. His likely rival is Youtuber Money Kicks.

The Money Team Racing: Mayweather's presence in NASCAR

Just as singer Pitbull, basketball legend Michael Jordan, and same sport former player Brad Daugherty, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced that the professional stock car racing team owned by him, The Money Racing Team will be competing in NASCAR Cup Series in 2022.

On February 20, in a partnership with sunglasses seller Pit Viper, Mayweather Jr's team will try to conquer NASCAR's track of Daytona 500: “I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me... With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand" stated Floyd in a press release.

The Money Team Racing is one of the Non-chartered teams of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, so it will have to earn its place on the track in every race qualifiers. This is the case of races that surpass the 40 teams registered.

Will Floyd Mayweather Jr. be the driver of his NASCAR team?

Floyd will search for the glory of the NASCAR Cup Series... but outside the track, as he has selected the professional stock car racing driver Kaz Grala as his main driver. The 23-year-old Boston native will be behind the wheel of the NextGen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that will represent The Money Team Racing in the Daytona 500.

"It’s an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR. It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences... I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen. We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up", stated Grala, according to Boxing Scene.