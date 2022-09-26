The Golden State Warriors have big decisions to make this season with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins all entering the final year of their contracts. Here's what Stephen Curry had to say about it.

2022 has been a special year for the Warriors, who got back to glory days. However, it's been more than three months since they beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals and a new season is drawing nearer.

Golden State has to make important decisions for its future with key contributors of the 2022 championship entering the final year of their contracts. Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins have yet to get tied to new deals.

While Green has a player option for the 2023-24 but could opt to hit free agency instead, the Warriors have until October 17 to extend Poole's rookie contract. Speaking to the press at Media Day, Stephen Curry made it clear what he thinks about this situation.

Stephen Curry makes stance clear on Warriors' contract situations

“Absolutely, to both those questions,” Curry said when asked by The Athletic's Anthony Slater on whether he wants Green, Poole, and Wiggins to be locked long term and if this situation will be discussed in the locker room.

“A good organization is gonna have those talks, especially with me, Andre, Draymond—even though he’s part of that—we have those conversations knowing that every decision is meaningful in terms of us putting the best team together and keeping things moving in terms of being championship contenders every single year.

"You want that to be the spirit of how decisions are made. We want the best chance to win every single year, and we’ve proven with this squad that’s what the results have been. We want to keep that together for as long as we can. That’s the goal. So, yes and yes.”

This is a message the front office will certainly have to keep in mind throughout the season. It's in their best interest to listen Steph. Still, it doesn't look like these contracts will be extended anytime soon - except for Poole.