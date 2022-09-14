The Golden State Warriors are undoubtedly the best NBA team of the last five years. The franchise is clinging to its success and that is why Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr have reportedly identified the indispensable player to keep their ship on course.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr point to the essential man for the Warriors to stay on top of the NBA

Since 2015, the Golden State Warriors' brightest era in the NBA began to build. The media spotlight is clearly on the architects of this success, such as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green or coach Steve Kerr. However, there is one man in the franchise who is considered a key player and who is not usually in the public eye.

Just as Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls or Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers went down in history as the best team of a certain NBA era, what Stephen Curry and company have done has already entered the history books of the sport.

The Warriors have played in six of the last eight NBA Finals, and won four of them. Without a doubt this is the clear example of how success has been tyrannized in American basketball. For this to have happened, and to be able to extend for longer, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr would be clear who can't leave the team.

Andre Iguodala, the pillar of the Golden State Warriors' success

The stats don't lie: of the Golden State Warriors' four recent NBA championships, Iguodala has been in all of them. The season he left the franchise to try his luck with the Miami Heat, success was far from San Francisco. This would be clear to the team's top player, Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr.

The Athletic insider Anthony Slater noted that the Warriors are focused on the 38-year-old small forward considering continuing to play for the team because his contribution to the franchise's success is highly valued within the franchise.

"Kerr and Curry, the two who know the inter-workings of a successful Warriors team better than just about anyone, hold a clear belief that having Iguodala fill a roster spot even if he doesn't play a minute - provides far more winning value than anybody else they can find on the minimum", revealed Slater.

Andre Iguodala's decision regarding his future is about to be known, when the small forward will make it public in an episode of his Point Forward podcast. Last season, injuries, specifically to his back, may have led him to believe that his NBA career would have to end at the age of 38.