Father Time is undefeated, and not even the greatest players in NBA history have been able to take him down. Once a player starts aging and his team starts struggling, the fans will turn their attention to a younger, up-and-coming player. It’s just natural, with LeBron James being the only exception in today’s game.

That’s why it’s usual to see older players losing ground in All-Star Game voting and lose their starting spots once they get older. Other players, however, don’t get the recognition they deserve because they play for smaller markets or less popular teams.

We go through this conversation every single year. The NBA has never had so many talented players, but there are only so many spots for the All-Star Game roster. As much as everybody would always love to see their favorite players making the cut, that honor goes to a handful of stars.

With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at three players who weren’t able to make the cut and become All-Star Game starters this season. And while they’re most definitely going to get the nod as reserves, one cannot help but feel like they were somewhat snubbed.

The Biggest All-Star Starter Snubs

3. Stephen Curry

In all fairness, both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic have posted better numbers than Stephen Curry, and their teams do have a better record, so this snub was understandable.

Then again, for as long as Stephen Curry is healthy and in the league, he’s going to be an All-Star-caliber player, and it’s just odd not to see one of the best ten players in the league make the cut.

The Golden State Warriors have srtuggled mightily this season, which obvoiusly took a toll in Curry’s chances. Still, he’s shined with averages of 26.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 three-pointers per game.

2. Donovan Mitchell

LeBron James is the only player who could routinely make people ignore the fact that he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell, however, didn’t have the same fortune.

The former Utah Jazz guard has balled out this season, leading his team to the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference despite not having Darius Garland or Evan Mobley for most of the year.

With averages of 27.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 3.1 three-pointers per game, he definitely deserved a spot as a starter, especially over Damian Lillard.

1. Jalen Brunson

We’ve seen a player being snubbed because of his team’s record and another one because of his team’s small market. Now, we find Jalen Brunson, who doesn’t fit any of that criterion.

Instead, Brunson is hurting for his lack of individual recognition. He’s still seen as the Dallas Mavericks‘ backup point guard and a vastly overpaid player, at least by most rival fan bases. We all know this is a popularity contest.

Nonetheless, that couldn’t be further from the truth. As a matter of fact, the New York Knicks star has been the best point guard in the East this season, averaging 26.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 2.9 triples per game.